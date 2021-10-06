Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. 10,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

