Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Shares Up 0.9%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.38. 57,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,732% from the average session volume of 3,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5498 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

About Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.