Superdry (LON:SDRY) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SDRY stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 243.50 ($3.18). The stock had a trading volume of 303,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 349.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

