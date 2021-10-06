Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.57

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 355390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGY shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.06.
The company has a market capitalization of C$369.46 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.
Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
