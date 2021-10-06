Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.57

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.57 and last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 355390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGY shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$369.46 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

