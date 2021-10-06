Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ObsEva by 448.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $84,000. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OBSV. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

OBSV stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $173.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.78. ObsEva SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV).

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.