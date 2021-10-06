Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,600 American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 34.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

