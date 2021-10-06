Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,818 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 150,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQB. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

AQB opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.10. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

