Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 10,200 FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of FedNat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 45.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 71.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedNat by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FedNat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. FedNat Holding has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FedNat Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

