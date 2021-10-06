SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SVFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 703,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. SVF Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SVF Investment by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter worth $102,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter worth $175,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.