SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.93. 2,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,549. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,390,000 after acquiring an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

