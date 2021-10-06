Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.43

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TND stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 530 ($6.92). 2,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 574.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 595.89. Tandem Group has a 1-year low of GBX 391.80 ($5.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 725 ($9.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £27.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.52.
About Tandem Group
