Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.43

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.43 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TND stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 530 ($6.92). 2,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,459. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 574.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 595.89. Tandem Group has a 1-year low of GBX 391.80 ($5.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 725 ($9.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of £27.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.52.

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

