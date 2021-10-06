TCF Financial (CNSX:TCF) Price Target Cut to $0.48

TCF Financial (CNSX:TCF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Fundamental Research to $0.48 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

About TCF Financial

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

