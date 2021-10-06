Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

TSVNF opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.90 price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

