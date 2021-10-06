TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.04 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

