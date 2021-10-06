Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

Shares of TGP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. 185,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

