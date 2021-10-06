Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 77.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.