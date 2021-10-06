Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.66. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 239,617 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth $8,775,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 176.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 564,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 94.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

