Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $125,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.08. 34,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,481. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,730 shares of company stock valued at $19,546,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

