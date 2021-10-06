Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,131 shares during the period. Teradata accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.99% of Teradata worth $54,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 664.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 441.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,571. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

