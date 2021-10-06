Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 167.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Terex has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

