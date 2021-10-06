Tharisa (LON:THS) Shares Down 0.5%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.30). Approximately 189,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 515,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of £312.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.66.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.