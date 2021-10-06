The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Cut by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,251. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.