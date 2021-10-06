The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 862,317 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in The Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in The Bancorp by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,233. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

