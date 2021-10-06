The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NYSE:BK opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $56.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

