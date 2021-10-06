The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.10

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 4886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKGFY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $5.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.08%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

