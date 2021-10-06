The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,039,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $223.12. The company had a trading volume of 332,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,980,744. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.48 and a 200-day moving average of $233.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.