The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

