The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $73,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.36. 2,225,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.91.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.00.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

