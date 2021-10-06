The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 963 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.81. 6,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,178. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.