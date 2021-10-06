The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,101,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 311.2% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,886. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

