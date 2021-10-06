The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.41 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $41.30. 7,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

