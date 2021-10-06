The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,677 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $12,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.84. 9,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

