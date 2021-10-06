The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 425,224 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 99.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $92.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,795. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

