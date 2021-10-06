The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 269,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,981. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

