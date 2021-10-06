The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241,811 shares during the quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of The Mosaic worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 269,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

