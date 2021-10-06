The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

The New York Times has raised its dividend by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The New York Times has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The New York Times to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,155. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New York Times stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616,180 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

