The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $20.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

REAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at $39,049,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the second quarter worth $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the second quarter worth $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

