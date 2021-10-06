The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE:SMG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.44. The stock had a trading volume of 384,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,759. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $139.20 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

