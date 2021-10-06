The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 332,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 95,555 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.74 and a one year high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.