TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Carolyn Bradley Purchases 105,866 Shares

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 105,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £49,757.02 ($65,007.87).

Shares of TheWorks.co.uk stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 48.65 ($0.64). 302,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,416. The stock has a market cap of £30.41 million and a P/E ratio of -12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,619.95, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.67. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.02.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of TheWorks.co.uk in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

