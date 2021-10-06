Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives $142.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 21.4% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.33. The company had a trading volume of 594,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,151. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

