Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $480.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $250.24 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $496.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.42.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

