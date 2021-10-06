Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,770 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.90. 418,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,425,605. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

