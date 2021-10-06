Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. 118,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

