Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.53. 41,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

