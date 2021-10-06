Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.62. 966,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,805. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

