Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 41.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.80. 7,608,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average of $147.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,652,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

