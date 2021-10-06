Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after acquiring an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,420,000 after acquiring an additional 490,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.10. 1,449,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,441. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

