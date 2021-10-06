Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,736 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,779,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,532,637. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

