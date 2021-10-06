Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.39.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.